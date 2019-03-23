Brokerages Set Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Target Price at $21.14

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,891. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $23.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 78.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,162,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,885,000 after acquiring an additional 173,363 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,326,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728,085 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,176,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,307,000 after acquiring an additional 779,562 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,996,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,410,000 after acquiring an additional 383,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,808,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 25,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 350 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 91 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 11 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

