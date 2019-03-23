Brokerages Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Target Price at $33.00

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Nomura increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,584. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $34.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.09 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 17.25%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,442,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,062,000 after buying an additional 157,521 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 979,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,263,000 after purchasing an additional 639,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 314,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 341,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

