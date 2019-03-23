Brokerages Set NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) Price Target at $69.33

Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

Get NetGear alerts:

NTGR traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $33.71. 308,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,754. NetGear has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.83.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.26). NetGear had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetGear will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $73,859.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,472.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 11,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $431,768.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 206,590 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,433 shares of company stock worth $1,630,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NetGear by 297.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetGear by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NetGear by 123.7% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.