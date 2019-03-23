Brokerages Set HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE) Target Price at $47.07

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.07 ($54.73).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

HLE stock traded down €0.64 ($0.74) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €39.82 ($46.30). 182,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52 week low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 52 week high of €58.10 ($67.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.