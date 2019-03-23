Brokerages Set Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Target Price at $34.67

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Farmer Bros by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Farmer Bros by 389.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Farmer Bros by 63.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Farmer Bros by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FARM traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.50. 149,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.50 million, a P/E ratio of 157.69 and a beta of 0.18. Farmer Bros has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $159.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.79 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmer Bros will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

