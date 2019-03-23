Brokerages Set Fang Holdings Ltd (SFUN) Target Price at $2.24

Shares of Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.24.

SFUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fang from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.51 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fang from $3.20 to $1.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 9th.

NYSE SFUN traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.19. 1,539,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.80 million, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.29. Fang has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFUN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Fang in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Fang during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fang during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Fang during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fang during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

