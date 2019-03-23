Brokerages Set Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Target Price at $105.31

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Wedbush cut Capital One Financial to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $247,533.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 84.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 29,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. 3,119,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,775. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

