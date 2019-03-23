Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) PT at $45.64

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $42.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.84 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,518,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,540,000 after purchasing an additional 82,680 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,934,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,134,000 after purchasing an additional 362,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 38.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

