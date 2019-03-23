Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Price Target at $63.38

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on BJRI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,841. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.97%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 137,141 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 27.8% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

