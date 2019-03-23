Brokerages Expect Liquidia Technologies Inc (LQDA) to Post ($0.69) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $36.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liquidia Technologies an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LQDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, insider Kevin K. Gordon sold 11,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $165,980.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Benjamin Maynor sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $43,390.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $225,496.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the period. 47.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

