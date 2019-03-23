Brokerages Expect Centurylink Inc (CTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.75 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) will report $5.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.71 billion. Centurylink reported sales of $5.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full-year sales of $22.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.52 billion to $22.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.79 billion to $22.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centurylink.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTL shares. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Centurylink from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.48 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 16,000,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $254,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey acquired 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $991,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,476,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,726.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 71,316 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65,994 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 61,268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. 14,364,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,585,946. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Centurylink has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centurylink (CTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.