Brokerages Anticipate Semtech Co. (SMTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. Semtech reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.48 million. Semtech had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,112.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $143,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,683.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,114 shares of company stock worth $6,970,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 198.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 215.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 247,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 12.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 641,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,359. Semtech has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

