Brokerages Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Ruth’s Hospitality Group also reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $127.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of RUTH stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 113,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $768.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 349.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.