Brokerages Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.80 Million

Brokerages expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to announce sales of $12.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $12.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $62.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.13 million to $62.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $69.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Luna Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $115.88 million, a P/E ratio of 104.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 114,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 177,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 864,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 177,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 468,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

