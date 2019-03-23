Brokerages Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Lumber Liquidators posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.59 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush set a $11.00 target price on Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on Lumber Liquidators and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

LL stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $286.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.73. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 126,595 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 260,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 152,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

