Brokerages Anticipate Imv Inc (IMV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings. IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMV.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMV. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.60. 40,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,474. IMV has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IMV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMV by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of IMV by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,305,000.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

