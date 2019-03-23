Broadway Financial (BYFC) vs. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (FCBI) Head to Head Contrast

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Broadway Financial does not pay a dividend.

Broadway Financial has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadway Financial and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $16.10 million 2.37 $810,000.00 N/A N/A Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 2.05 $2.96 million N/A N/A

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial 5.06% 1.28% 0.15% Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 15.90% 7.94% 0.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Broadway Financial and Frederick County Bancorp (MD), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) beats Broadway Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices comprising two offices in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood, California. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Company Profile

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

