Broadcom (AVGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $296.80

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $296.80 and last traded at $295.62, with a volume of 62624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.03.
Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.
In other news, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,353.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 14,494 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.45, for a total transaction of $4,282,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,188,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Broadcom by 52.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.2% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 21,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% during the third quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees now owns 19,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.2% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 153.4% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 158,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,131,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
