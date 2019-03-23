Broadcom (AVGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $296.80

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $296.80 and last traded at $295.62, with a volume of 62624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.03.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,353.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 14,494 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.45, for a total transaction of $4,282,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,188,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Broadcom by 52.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.2% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 21,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% during the third quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees now owns 19,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.2% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 153.4% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 158,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,131,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/broadcom-avgo-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-296-80.html.

Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.