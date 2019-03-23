Britvic Plc (BVIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 867.55 ($11.34).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital raised Britvic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Britvic to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Britvic from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

Britvic stock traded down GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 927.50 ($12.12). 937,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.03. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 658 ($8.60) and a one year high of GBX 943.50 ($12.33).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

