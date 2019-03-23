Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BMY stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

