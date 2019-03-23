Brink’s (BCO) Holdings Cut by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Brink’s worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 213.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 38,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 57.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,882,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,699,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,550,000 after buying an additional 84,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE BCO opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 68.11%. The business had revenue of $907.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

In other Brink’s news, insider Amit Zukerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $756,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Docherty sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $727,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,414.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,720 and have sold 23,924 shares valued at $1,829,571. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brink’s (BCO) Holdings Cut by Colony Group LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/brinks-bco-holdings-cut-by-colony-group-llc.html.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.