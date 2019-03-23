Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 4,690 Shares of Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of Continental Building Products worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $39,899.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBPX. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on Continental Building Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded Continental Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:CBPX opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $867.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.38. Continental Building Products Inc has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $140.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Building Products Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/brinker-capital-inc-sells-4690-shares-of-continental-building-products-inc-cbpx.html.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.