Brinker Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 15,034 SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 49.68%.

In related news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $1,469,391.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,911.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $3,813,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,477 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,382. Company insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

