Bridgford Foods Co. (BRID) Chairman Sells $116,389.12 in Stock

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Chairman William L. Bridgford sold 5,056 shares of Bridgford Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $116,389.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $171,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ BRID opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bridgford Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRID. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bridgford Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Bridgford Foods during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Bridgford Foods by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bridgford Foods by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bridgford Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

