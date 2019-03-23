Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB) Stake Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,743,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,626 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 98.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. 41.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

BWB stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 102,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,921. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $323.24 million and a P/E ratio of 11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits.

