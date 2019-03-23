Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 169,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of G-III Apparel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,845,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,346,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,439,000 after buying an additional 426,960 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,536,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 4.49%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

