Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avery Dennison worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $116,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,810,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,147,000 after purchasing an additional 648,126 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,354,000 after purchasing an additional 414,489 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,208,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 396,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,089,000 after purchasing an additional 249,779 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $116.35.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Loop Capital cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $523,763.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Gravanis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total value of $1,549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,952.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,664 shares of company stock valued at $25,593,024. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

