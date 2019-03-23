Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 350,204 GameStop Corp. (GME)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 350,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

GME stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.10. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Loop Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of GameStop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GameStop from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

