Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,041.00, for a total value of $83,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,437 shares of company stock worth $27,931,021 in the last 90 days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.66.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,205.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $856.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.86 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

