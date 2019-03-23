Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 15,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $608,238.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 14,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $496,001.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,316,850. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.54.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

