Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Stake Lessened by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $267,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $131.51 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.84 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.72). Boston Properties had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $651.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/boston-properties-inc-bxp-stake-lessened-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.