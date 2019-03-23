Boltwood Capital Management Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,019,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,019,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,872,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,568 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,342,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,678,000 after purchasing an additional 216,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,058,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,751,000 after purchasing an additional 423,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $341.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $71.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Wolfe Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Mizuho set a $77.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Macquarie set a $70.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

