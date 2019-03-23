Bokf Na Sells 213 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Bokf Na decreased its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,214,000 after purchasing an additional 44,069 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 300.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 510,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,185.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $89.72 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $106.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($2.45). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $317.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $94.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.79 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.95.

In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $191,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $230,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $216,948.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 101 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.0 million square feet.

