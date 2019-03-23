Bokf Na Cuts Holdings in Premier Inc (PINC)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Premier were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,909,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 473,990 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

PINC stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. Premier Inc has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Premier had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $421.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,872.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 12,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $443,486.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,438.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,125 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

