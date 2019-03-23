Boeing Co (BA) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 2.2% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,964 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,764 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Argus cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $371.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.91.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total value of $10,502,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Theodore Colbert III sold 2,137 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.85, for a total value of $873,712.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $362.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

