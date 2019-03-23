Blue Apron (APRN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) shares traded down 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.95. 2,911,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,977,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $197.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.81 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 78.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $121,333.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $17,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,144,352 shares of company stock worth $17,385,768. Insiders own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Blue Apron by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blue Apron by 373.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Blue Apron by 890.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 91,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Company Profile (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

