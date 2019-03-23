Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (BTT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,366 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the third quarter worth about $220,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst alerts:

NYSE:BTT opened at $22.23 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/blackrock-municipal-2030-trgt-trm-trst-btt-shares-sold-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.