BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Viad Corp (VVI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,872 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Viad worth $153,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Viad by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viad by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Viad by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,192,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Viad by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Viad stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.76. Viad Corp has a one year low of $46.17 and a one year high of $62.50.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.40 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 3.79%. Viad’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Viad’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

