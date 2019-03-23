BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Position in Arcosa Inc (ACA)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,782,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,114,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Arcosa at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,064,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. Arcosa Inc has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

ACA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.74 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

In other Arcosa news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $46,062,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

