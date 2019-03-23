BlackRock Inc. Has $156.68 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,834,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218,001 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.94% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $156,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,380,000 after purchasing an additional 983,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 997,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after purchasing an additional 202,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,932,000 after purchasing an additional 197,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 289,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 180,658 shares during the last quarter.

SITE opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $95.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.18 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $150,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,092.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,888 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITE. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

