BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in BlackRock by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 19,711.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 46,125 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $444.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $514.00 to $489.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.49.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $417.36 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $557.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

In other news, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.29, for a total value of $1,259,385.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 25,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.89, for a total transaction of $10,514,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

