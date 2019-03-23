BlackRock Inc. Acquires 96,466 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,211,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.08% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $162,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJRI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 113.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $966.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Acquires 96,466 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/blackrock-inc-acquires-96466-shares-of-bjs-restaurants-inc-bjri.html.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.