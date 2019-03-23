BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (BGR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 81,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000.

NYSE BGR opened at $11.89 on Friday. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $15.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

