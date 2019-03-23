Blacer Coin (BLCR) One Day Volume Tops $22,025.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00032908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $217,412.00 and $22,025.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 78.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00068299 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00041600 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001949 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006351 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.