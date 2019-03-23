Bitcoin Green Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges (BITG)

Bitcoin Green (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Bitcoin Green has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $124,168.00 worth of Bitcoin Green was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Green coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00011654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Bitcoin Green has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00030486 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00044189 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00065676 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.03620298 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010459 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00001156 BTC.

About Bitcoin Green

Bitcoin Green (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Bitcoin Green’s total supply is 7,733,123 coins. Bitcoin Green’s official Twitter account is @btc_green . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Green is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Green is www.savebitcoin.io

Bitcoin Green Coin Trading

Bitcoin Green can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Green directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Green should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Green using one of the exchanges listed above.

