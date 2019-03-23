BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have $77.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES is engaged in the business of producing and licensing, for sale by other, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved enzyme derived from collagenase, named Collagenase ABC, and researching, developing and clinically testing additional products derived therefrom for potential use as pharmaceuticals. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BSTC. HC Wainwright set a $85.00 target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.31 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.29. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $73.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,493,000 after acquiring an additional 82,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 30,894 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

