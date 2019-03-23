BioScrip Inc (BIOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioScrip’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.14). BioScrip also reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioScrip will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioScrip.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIOS. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BioScrip from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens lowered BioScrip from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.51 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded BioScrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on BioScrip from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioScrip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of BIOS stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. BioScrip has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BioScrip by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

