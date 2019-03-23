Biogen (BIIB) Trading Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Friday after Nomura lowered their price target on the stock from $420.00 to $320.00. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock. Biogen traded as low as $224.60 and last traded at $218.55. Approximately 255,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,132,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.88.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Biogen to $338.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 30,000 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $324.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,745,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,897.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 7,000 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $328.45 per share, with a total value of $2,299,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,061.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,568,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,985,931,000 after purchasing an additional 70,603 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Biogen by 27,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,309,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257,427 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 6.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,068,422,000 after purchasing an additional 183,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,190,000 after purchasing an additional 144,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

