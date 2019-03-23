Biogen (BIIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $427.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Biogen to $338.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

BIIB opened at $216.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Biogen has a 12 month low of $216.49 and a 12 month high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total transaction of $2,008,754.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,513.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $328.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,299,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,061.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 6,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

