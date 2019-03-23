Biogen (BIIB) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $210.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $401.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Biogen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $233.00 target price (down previously from $346.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $396.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $317.20.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $10.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,458,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,766. Biogen has a twelve month low of $216.49 and a twelve month high of $388.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total transaction of $2,008,754.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $328.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,299,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,061.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $3,018,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth $371,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Biogen by 198.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 504,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,393,000 after buying an additional 335,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

